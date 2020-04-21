Dumday – Years Vol.1 (Mashup Mix)

By Ellie Mullins 4

20 year old Dumday is a young talent with an extensive background of technical music experience. Working as a sound technician all over the world for many years, he composed music for many TV spots and participated in many music contests for years. An active member of the music scene, it wasn’t until a few months ago where he started up the Dumday musical project – and he has high hopes and big plans for it. Releasing some tracks under Soho Music (an established trance label), he’s starting this project off with a bang and now he’s released an explosive mix to showcase what he’s all about.

The ‘Years Vol.1’ mix serves as an introduction to the young talent. Not only does the tracklist compose of everyone’s favourite artists, but he proves himself to be a mashup master by creating a tracklist that is nothing but mashups that he has personally made. It’s all him and no one else, and it proves why he is such a wizard at mashing up incredible tracks. He has worked with many genres in the past, and the mix represents all of this. With sweet blends of dance, pop, trance, rock and more beyond this, this is a mix that has something for everyone.

With artists such as Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Coldplay, Marshmello and much more, it takes the best of the music industry and compiles it into one energy-filled mix. You can listen to it below (with the tracklist in the description), and also grab a free download here.