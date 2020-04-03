EDC Las Vegas 2020 allegedly postponed until October

By Nicole Pepe 16

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas (EDCLV) has been postponed until October 2-4, 2020 due to the coronavirus restrictions of travel and banning of large social gatherings, the organizers of the festival have stated, which will be announced officially in the days to come. EDCLV is one of the last major festivals to be canceled/postponed in the USA, following suit of Coachella held in California and Ultra Music Festival held in Miami.

The sold-out Insomniac-run festival was to be held at Las Vegas Motorspeed Way, May 15-17 and had a jam-packed lineup including artists such as Nicky Romero, Zeds Dead, Excision, David Guetta and The Chainsmokers. While the details of the new dates still have yet to be confirmed, festival founder and head of Insomniac Events, Pasquale Rotella took to Instagram to say the following:

While the world is still trying to navigate through these tough times, a positive within all the craziness is that many of our favorite festival organizers and artists are doing some pretty cool alterations to bringing the festival and sets to us via live stream. Insomniac Events recently hosted a ‘Virtual Rave-A-Thon’ which featured artists performing 30-60 minute sets at the Insomniac headquarters. Insomniac is also live-streaming the most iconic festival moments on their YouTube page ‘Insomniac Rewind’ non-stop and yes, this is live as we speak. Brownies and Lemonade will be hosting a completely remote festival called ‘Digital Mirage’ with huge artists starting tomorrow, April 3rd and will be streamed until April 5th, view set times and details here. Also, many DJs have been live-streaming nightly or weekly sets, so be sure to check your favorite artists’ social media to find out more.