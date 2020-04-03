EDC Las Vegas 2020 allegedly postponed until October
Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas (EDCLV) has been postponed until October 2-4, 2020 due to the coronavirus restrictions of travel and banning of large social gatherings, the organizers of the festival have stated, which will be announced officially in the days to come. EDCLV is one of the last major festivals to be canceled/postponed in the USA, following suit of Coachella held in California and Ultra Music Festival held in Miami.
The sold-out Insomniac-run festival was to be held at Las Vegas Motorspeed Way, May 15-17 and had a jam-packed lineup including artists such as Nicky Romero, Zeds Dead, Excision, David Guetta and The Chainsmokers. While the details of the new dates still have yet to be confirmed, festival founder and head of Insomniac Events, Pasquale Rotella took to Instagram to say the following:
Focusing on the light. 🙏✨ All this time spent working out details for EDC Las Vegas and the rest of our 2020 festivals has got me thinking about the big picture. What’s the value of music festivals in a world that’s experiencing so much hardship? Or if I get super deep into my own head, is what I’ve dedicated my entire life to really even that important right now? Throwing these Virtual Rave-A-Thons and seeing our community come together and dance and lift each other up has been so powerful, and it only reaffirms what I’ve always felt at my core. That what we do—this magic we create together—is a life force. It inspires us to be better. It brings us closer together. It helps us see a brighter and better tomorrow. And that’s exactly what we need right now. This time hasn’t been about whether or not to do the event before it’s safe. That’s never been a question for me. We’re spending so much time on the best decisions for EDCLV because I know how much it means to many of you and we need it to be right. Thank you for being patient. I’ll have an announcement with all necessary changes coming this week so stay tuned. ❤️ – @pasqualerotella Photo 📸 @eastonschirra
While the world is still trying to navigate through these tough times, a positive within all the craziness is that many of our favorite festival organizers and artists are doing some pretty cool alterations to bringing the festival and sets to us via live stream. Insomniac Events recently hosted a ‘Virtual Rave-A-Thon’ which featured artists performing 30-60 minute sets at the Insomniac headquarters. Insomniac is also live-streaming the most iconic festival moments on their YouTube page ‘Insomniac Rewind’ non-stop and yes, this is live as we speak. Brownies and Lemonade will be hosting a completely remote festival called ‘Digital Mirage’ with huge artists starting tomorrow, April 3rd and will be streamed until April 5th, view set times and details here. Also, many DJs have been live-streaming nightly or weekly sets, so be sure to check your favorite artists’ social media to find out more.