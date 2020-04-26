Search

 

 

Joris Voorn
Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Elderbrook – Numb (Joris Voorn Remix)

By
1

Since the release of ‘Numb’ by Elderbrook, the track has gained a lot of traction. Currently with over 3 million plays, the track has blown up recently and it’s no wonder. Being labelled as a fan favourite, it’s recently been taken for a remix spin by the hugely popular artist Joris Voorn. The Dutch artist has blown up over the past few years with his incredible productions, and his fanbase has grown rapidly along with the numbers he racks up on streaming sites for his tracks. Being the co-owner of Amsterdam based labels Rejected and Green, Joris Voorn is one of the busiest guys in the industry and now his remix is gaining a lot of attention.

Putting his melodic house style on the track, he never fails to make something truly mystical and manages to transfix listeners, taking them into a whole other world for the entire 6 minutes that the remix goes on for. Showing that his skillset is incredibly high, the remix is nothing short of being absolutely mystifying. Utilising the vocals in the original track perfectly, it almost feels like he’s created an entirely different track and it’s fantastic to say the very least.

With the edited version getting tens of thousands of plays on Spotify already, this is on course to absolutely explode within the scene and it’s no wonder as to why. You can listen to the full 6 minute version right now below.







Tags: , , ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Techno, Trance

Charlotte de Witte is amongst the most booked artists of last year and has yet again proven that she belongs there. With the new Charlotte de Witte remix released of 'Hold That Sucker Down' originally by Jerome Isma-Ae, including a trance and rave remix of the 1994 track, she once again shows her talent in melting various genres together and making

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Storming through with another irresistible remix, Tiësto has taken on Mabel in an emphatic rework of her vocal-driven single "Boyfriend". Destined for mass radio plays around the world, Tiësto has worked his remixing magic once more, leaving a bass-heavy imprint on the Swedish-English singer/songwriter's infectious single. Applying some punch to the original, the dance music heavyweight has combined a selection of incisive

Available Now, Genres, Releases

Montreal native Jaypieezar is brand new to the scene with only just over a year behind his musical journey, but that hasn't stopped him storming the scene with a great force. Making remixes for tons of great artists such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and The Chainsmokers, he went on to release his first original track which was two years in the making, and although