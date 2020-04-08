Electric Love Festival cancelled due to Coronavirus

By Barbara Potrc 10

The whole world is currently facing the Coronavirus pandemic. The situation sadly still isn’t any better and the event industry its still sinking deeper day by day. Another victim of the virus is Electric Love Festival. The event which was set to take place from 9th until 11th of July in Salzburgring, Austria, has just been cancelled due to the current crisis, which doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. The Austrian government has banned all events until the end of June, however after the company has been informed by experts from the Salzburg State Directorate that Electric Love in July does not seem justifiable from today’s point of view, since the health of the visitors might be at risk. After weeks of hoping and postponing the decision, the time has come, of course with great sadness, since they won’t be moving forward with the festival for the first time in 7 years. The organisers have shared the full statement on their social media platform as well as on their website, here is a short outtake of what they said:

“Babies made during the first edition of Electric Love are now attending elementary school. Trees, which were planted in the surrounding forests at that time, are now several meters high. For more than half a decade, not one summer has gone by without a rollicking party at one of the most beautiful spots on earth, the Salzburgring in the Fuschlsee region.

In 2020 the colourful hustle and the happy togetherness, will unfortunately have to take a break.”

Make sure to read the full statement over here. They promise that they will be back in 2021, bigger and better than ever before. They are working hard on keeping the lineup as similar as possible, since it was quite amazing so far. A-list artists such as Armin van Buuren, Don Diablo, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fisher, Timmy Trumpet, Charlotte de Witte, Solardo and many others were already booked for three days of complete madness. All of the ticket holders will be able to swap their tickets for a 2021 ticket until 1st of July 2020, or get a refund if they won’t be able to attend the festival next year. They have also decided to do something completely different, to start fresh and reset their festival editions to zero and start over in 2021, with a spectacular and unforgettable edition one of Electric Love Festival!