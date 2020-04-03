Elysian – Moonchild [Anjunabeats]

By Lewis Partington 14

Supergroups aren’t something you often come by. The phrase supergroup generally refers to a group formed from artists who previously didn’t work together, but come as one to create something bigger, such as Axwell, Ingrosso and Steve Angello as Swedish House Mafia, or Tony McGuinness joining ‘Anjunabeats‘ as Jono Grant and Paavo Siljamäki were once known to form Above & Beyond. Rarely does a Swedish House Mafia or an Above & Beyond come along, but the latter have paved the way for the latest mega trio to burst out via their label. This is a very warm welcome to Elysian, a new trance trio, who have just dropped their debut release ‘Moonchild‘ on Anjunabeats.

As mentioned, members of supergroups are well known prior to their formation and, of course, this trio fit the criteria with some distinction. Elysian is formed of Anjuna favourites ilan Bluestone and Maor Levi, together with the renowned trance vocalist Emma Hewitt, bringing their blend of trance sounds old and new into formation with their maiden track release. Known for his ‘tronce’ sounds, ilan has an extended history both on the label and with Maor Levi, as the two have both had many releases on Anjunabeats both as solo artists and together. Tracks like ‘Will We Remain‘ and ‘Can You‘ have etched a strong position into the hearts and minds of the Anjunafamily, and it was only a matter of time before the duo became part of an official project.

Working with Aussie vocalist Emma Hewitt – the voice of trance hits by Armin van Buuren, Cosmic Gate, and more – Elysian is born into the trance with an absolute stomper of a first release. ‘Moonchild‘ has it all: hypnotic arps, stunning vocals, presence and power fitting for any dance floor, and that feel-good aspect that resonates with the label that it calls home. You won’t be at all surprised about the quality of this release, as the trio are some of the most established names in the modern trance scene. With an EP to come later in the year, plus tour dates once the current circumstances have cleared, you can be sure that Elysian is a name to watch out for.

Listen to ‘Moonchild‘ below, and make sure to follow Elysian on their socials!