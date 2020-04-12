Search

 

 

Prydz
Uncategorized

EPIC Radio returns as Eric Prydz brings back show from hiatus

By
4

Having been on hiatus since October 2019, the legendary Eric Prydz recently announced the return of his EPIC Radio concept on Beats 1, and the first episode has just dropped. As ever, it’s packed full of Prydz’ own work under various aliases, as well as exclusives from a range of other artists.

Opening up with a 2005 Pryda classic in the shape of Seadweller, there were then two dark and moody IDs from his Cirez D alias the first simply marked as Printworks ID 01 and the second Tomorrowland 2019 ID, named for the shows they were premiered at. There’s also an incredible new atmospheric Criez D banger which is a collaboration with Acki Kokotos, titled The Day After Tomorrow, a nod to their 2013 collab simply called Tomorrow.

The latter half is largely full-on banging techno, with tracks from Ignacio Arfeli, Charles D, and Kaiserdisco, before a return to that classic Pryda sound with his new track The Gift, which has just been released as a free download. Rounding things out, the full diversity of Eric’s style comes to the fore, with a chilled out Joris Voorn take on the Editors Upside Down.

Don’t forget, this is just the first in a new series of Eric Prydz’ EPIC Radio shows, so be sure to keep an eye out for future episodes, and in case you missed it, you catch up on the latest episode below.



Tags: ,
0

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Featured, Free Downloads, Releases

With many artists releasing new music right now, it seems as stacked as ever with no shortage of brand new music to listen to weekly and now Eric Prydz is getting in the action too. Wrapping up his first episode of the new season of the EPIC Radio show, he's decided to celebrate in a special way much to the delight of his fans.

Featured, News

Eric Prydz, the Swedish electronic mastermind, has just shared some exciting news on his Twitter. A new series of EPIC Radio will drop soon on Apple Music's Beats 1. After the extremely successful 2019 series, Prydz will be back the upcoming Friday, April 10th, with more great music and hopefully also some new releases from his aliases Cyrez D and PRYDA. For now this

Industry, News

It’s quite clear that the coronavirus outbreak has had a deep impact on the electronic music industry. But all the artists involved are trying their level best to keep us all engaged and entertained during this troubling phase. Along with a lot of new releases, some DJ’s have also started streaming their sets live from the studios and their bedrooms.