Eric Prydz releases EPIC Mix of Pryda track ‘The Gift’ as free download

By Ellie Mullins 18

With many artists releasing new music right now, it seems as stacked as ever with no shortage of brand new music to listen to weekly and now Eric Prydz is getting in the action too. Wrapping up his first episode of the new season of the EPIC Radio show, he’s decided to celebrate in a special way much to the delight of his fans. His music is the gift that keeps on giving, and now ‘The Gift’ is officially being released in a new mix form.

It’s a Pryda track that has become iconic amongst his huge fanbase. Released back in 2005, ‘The Gift’ is known as a Pryda classic and is beloved by many across the world to say the least. One thing that fans have been waiting a long time for though is the long sought after EPIC Mix version and now Eric Prydz has decided to release it in the form of a free Soundcloud and direct download link. Way back in 2017, he replied to a fan on Twitter stating that if his reply got over 2,000 likes he would release it and it looks like he stuck to his word – a few years later.

“I’ve been waiting for the right time to give this track away for free. I promised to do that probably a few years ago actually, but I just wanted to wait for the right time. And I just feel that now when we’re all at home sitting on lockdown everyone needs a gift.” – Eric Prydz on why he chose to release the EPIC Mix now

The full five minute EPIC Mix is available on his SoundCloud account – along with a whole host of other Pryda tracks to enjoy from past months/years – and you can download it and listen to it via the links in his tweet below.