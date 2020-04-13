Search

 

 

Couch Lands
Excision announces Couch Lands is in full force with the ability to watch full sets from 2019

The dubstep king known as Excision has formed a strong community of dubstep, bass and not to mention dinosaur lovers since he began making his mark in the music scene. From hosting iconic tours and festivals such as The Evolution  and Bass Canyon, many can agree that Lost Lands will always hold a special place in our hearts. To bring the massive lineup from last year to the comfort of your very own home, Excision has announced he will be hosting Couch Lands which consists of a three-day virtual festival featuring full sets online for the very first time. Dubstep and bass enthusiasts brace yourselves for a heavy weekend from April 17-19.

While the festival was in fact live-streamed last year, many sets were not shown fully due to overlapping schedules. However, fans now have the opportunity to relive or have a first time experience of Lost Lands in full on action. Although Excision has not released which artists will be on the live stream, Lost Lands 2019 included heavyweights such as NGHTMRE, Illenium, Zeds Dead,  Flosstradamus, Ghastly and much more to deliver those monstrous basslines and cutting edge sounds we all need in our lives. Sharing on his official Instagram page, Couch Lands will be hosted on the Lost Lands Twitch Channel and fans can subscribe for notification updates regarding the launch of the massive virtual festival here.

To keep you satisfied with heavy bass until next week, Excision has also just released his full set on at Rampage 2019.

 

 



