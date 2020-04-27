Search

 

 

Gioli Assia Darling
Gioli & Assia – Darling

Driving through their refreshing deep house sound, Gioli & Assia have landed with their new vocal anthem “Darling” out now Diesis Records.

Combining melodic indie-pop elements with their signature organic handpan vibes, the Italian duo have released the long awaited track after having it in the works for over a year. Debuting “Darling” during their live “DiesisLounge” sessions, in which 4 million people have viewed each of their 5 episodes during quarantine, their new track is sure to become an instant hit as the sun comes out in their native Europe. “Darling” is set to follow up on the success of their last single “Habibi” which was voted TIME‘s “Best New Songs of the Week upon its release.

Having only really been on the scene since 2017, Gioli & Assia have achieved a significant amount, testament to their hard work and dedication. The duo have already had a release on the established label Spinnin’ Records and garnered enough attention that they earned their own Ibiza residency in the same year of 2018. With two albums already in their arsenal, the young producers still have a lot of potential to grow into one of the best live-electronic acts in the business.

Why don’t you check them out for yourselves by streaming the brand new Gioli & Assia release “Darling” below!







