Gorgon City join forces with DRAMA for the single Nobody

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

All the producers and DJs are spending a lot of time in their studios these days which seems to be the only positive for us during the lockdown period. To enlighten their fans across the globe, the British duo Gorgon City have released their first track of the year. Teaming up for this single with the Chicago based pop duo DRAMA, the collaboration titled “Nobody” is out now on all platforms via Astralwerks.

After making a remarkable entry into the electronic music scene with their global hit debut single “Real,” Gorgon City (comprised of Kye “Foamo” Gibbon and Matt “RackNRuin” Robson-Scott) have made quite a name for themselves in the profound sphere of house music. Having already worked alongside other maestros of the music industry including Gryffin and Kaskade, the duo has delighted the listeners with an ambient and consoling vibe with this deep house masterpiece.

In the next few weeks, we can expect a lot more from Gorgon City as they had earlier mentioned that they will be utilizing this quarantine period to finish their album. This is the best way they can compensate for the cancelation of their events at the Miami Music Week 2020.

Image Credits – Square Mile