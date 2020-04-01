IDMA 2020 winners announced: Avicii’s ‘Tim’ named as the best album
Following the cancelation of the 35th Winter Music Conference, the winners of the prestigious International Dance Music Awards (IDMA) have been announced online amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The highly descriptive categories under the IDMA provide us with an in-depth overview of how the electronic music industry was influenced and who had dominated the bigger scene throughout the year.
As a lot of us would have hoped for, Avicii’s Tim has been named as the best album, claiming it over some tough competitors like Ascend from Illenium and Gravity by Gryffin. On the other hand, the Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have been honored as the Best Male Artist (Dance/Electronic), taking the title previously won by Martin Garrix, just like they claimed the no. 1 spot on DJMag.
The techno and trance categories under the artist section were claimed once again by Carl Cox and Armin van Buuren respectively. The Italian trio Meduza was named as the best breakthrough act, and their global hit “Piece of Your Heart” was awarded the title of Best Song (Dance) among other nominations including “Post Malone” from Sam Feldt and “This Groove” from Oliver Heldens, all of which chosen in collaboration with the music-tech company Viberate.
“Music awards are often criticized for being biased, sometimes you can play the system and pay for votes. But we use date from streaming services, social networks, etc. to see who really deserves a nomination and this reflects the actual popularity of an artist in the most unbiased way possible.” – Vasja Veber (co-founder – Viberate)
Don’t forget to check out the complete list of IDMA 2020 winners here.
For 34 years, the International Dance Music Awards have payed tribute to electronic music's leading taste makers, innovators & legends. In that spirit, it is our honor to congratulate the winners of this year's IDMAs! BEST ALBUM @Avicii "TIM" BEST SONG (ELECTRONIC) @FollowTheFishTv – You Little Beauty BEST SONG (DANCE) @MeduzaMusic feat. Goodboys – Piece of Your Heart BEST REMIX Meduza, Goodboys – Piece of Your Heart (@Alok Remix) BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST Meduza BEST LABEL @SpinninRecords BEST CLUB @UshuaiaIbiza BEST FESTIVAL @Tomorrowland BEST STREAMING SERVICE @Spotify BEST YOUTUBE CHANNEL Spinnin' TV BEST RADIO STATION @BBCradio1 BEST RADIO SHOW @ASOTlive by @ArminVanBuuren BEST DAW @FLstudio_Official BEST DJ EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER @PioneerDJGlobal BEST MALE ARTIST (DANCE/ELECTRONIC) @DimitriVegasAndLikeMike BEST FEMALE ARTIST (DANCE/ELECTRONIC) @NERVOmusic BEST MALE ARTIST (TECHNO) @CarlCoxOfficial BEST FEMALE ARTIST (TECHNO) @CharlotteDeWitteMusic BEST MALE ARTIST (HOUSE) FISHER BEST FEMALE ARTIST (HOUSE) @NoraEnPure BEST MALE ARTIST (TRANCE) @ArminVanBuuren BEST FEMALE ARTIST (TRANCE) @ChristinaNovelli BEST MALE ARTIST (BASS) @Skrillex BEST FEMALE ARTIST (BASS) @AlisonWonderland BEST MALE ARTIST (DRUM & BASS) @ChaseAndStatus BEST FEMALE ARTIST (DRUM & BASS) DJ Storm BEST MALE ARTIST (HARDSTYLE) @Headhunterz BEST FEMALE ARTIST (HARDSTYLE) MANDY BEST MALE ARTIST (DOWNTEMPO) @PetitBiscuit BEST FEMALE ARTIST (DOWNTEMPO) @TOKiMONSTA #WMC2020 #IDMA2020
Image Credits – Amy Sussman