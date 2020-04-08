ilan Bluestone & Andrew Bayer – Black & Blue

By Phil Thüne 1

It’s been just a few days since ilan Bluestone announced a new project, ‘Elysian‘, together with Maor Levi and Emma Hewitt, and the release of their debut single ‘Moonchild‘ but he doesn’t stop there. The British ‘tronce’ DJ and producer does not seem to slow down at all as a new record, in collaboration with his long time friend Andrew Bayer, ‘Black & Blue‘ has just made its way into town.

ilan and Andrew have already collaborated in 2017 with their single ‘Destiny‘ and ever since, both have been working on further expanding their footprint across the Anjunabeats label with each releasing their numerous records on the label, like Bluestone’s debut album ‘Scars‘ or the ‘In My Last Life‘ album by Bayer. ‘Black & Blue‘ made its debut performance during ilan Bluestone’s set at District in Atlanta, GA and was played on various occasions, including their B2B ‘Bayerstone’ set at DreamState SoCal and ilan’s performance on the A State Of Trance 950 main stage this year. It combines the best qualities of both artists, creating a real melodic trance banger to remember.

‘Black & Blue’ is now available to stream or purchase on major platforms. Check it out yourself and let yourself be taken on a journey by two of the finest Anjuna artists around.