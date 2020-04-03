Illenium & Excision – Feel Something (ft. I Prevail)

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Since his incredible throwback set at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre back in October 2019, we all have been anxiously waiting for Illenium to release his second collaboration with Excision which he used to conclude his set. The single titled “Feel Something” was first teased by him during the b2b set with Excision at Lost Lands 2020. But there couldn’t have been a better time than this for a release as new music from our favorite artists has kept the electronic music industry on track during this troubling quarantine phase.

Known for his future-bass and melodic dubstep sounds, Illenium (Nicholas D Miller) never fails to trigger extreme euphoria with his tracks that are full of sentiments and emotional appeals. A collaboration with Excision means that the listeners can expect a touch of traditional dubstep in this latest single, just like their previous collaborative effort “Gold (Stupid Love)” ft. Shallows.

Arriving through Universal Music Group’s record label Astralwerks, Feel Something also features the renowned American band “I Prevail“. Their presence adds the perfect touch of metalcore to the overall vibe of the track which seems like a match made in heaven for all the headbangers out there.

