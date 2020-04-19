Search

 

 

Jamie XX drops his first single in nearly 5 years

The English producer Jamie XX is back presenting his first solo single in nearly 5 years titled ‘Idontknow‘. The producer, who is also known for being part of the indie pop band The xx, has made his new track available and it’s on pre-sale now.

Jamie has been teasing this highly anticipated track for a long time now. After his last release with his successful album In Colour’ back in 2015, which was nominated for the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy Award, the London-based artist left his solo project stand by as he focused on his work with the band The xx, however, it seems that he might be ready to bring it back. ‘Idontknow’ has received the support of a renowned sector of the industry. When the track started circulating last autumn, artists such as Ben UFO, Caribou, or Bicep plaid it on their shows while the legend himself Four Tet has recently plaid it too in his latest appearance for the special Boiler Room quarantine streaming.

The track dances around a main percussive loop that has the main role with a long 2-minute intro progressively presenting the melodic elements that will later lead the song. Getting into the second minute, Jamie adds a solid bass and a panned chopped vocal that Jamie uses like a sort of arp and pad. The 31-year old artist completes the production by also making use of some tribe-alike sample sounds that give the feeling that you’re in the middle of tribal dance. If you are expecting this to be more club-focused, that is not precisely the case. Jamie is an expert when it comes to innovate and follow different abstract patterns, as he tries to embark the listener into a different kind of journey and experience.

Listen the newest track from Jamie XX ‘Idontknow’ below:



Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

