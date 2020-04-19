Jamie XX drops his first single in nearly 5 years

By Pol Torà 1

The English producer Jamie XX is back presenting his first solo single in nearly 5 years titled ‘Idontknow‘. The producer, who is also known for being part of the indie pop band The xx, has made his new track available and it’s on pre-sale now.

Jamie has been teasing this highly anticipated track for a long time now. After his last release with his successful album ‘In Colour’ back in 2015, which was nominated for the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy Award, the London-based artist left his solo project stand by as he focused on his work with the band The xx, however, it seems that he might be ready to bring it back. ‘Idontknow’ has received the support of a renowned sector of the industry. When the track started circulating last autumn, artists such as Ben UFO, Caribou, or Bicep plaid it on their shows while the legend himself Four Tet has recently plaid it too in his latest appearance for the special Boiler Room quarantine streaming.

The track dances around a main percussive loop that has the main role with a long 2-minute intro progressively presenting the melodic elements that will later lead the song. Getting into the second minute, Jamie adds a solid bass and a panned chopped vocal that Jamie uses like a sort of arp and pad. The 31-year old artist completes the production by also making use of some tribe-alike sample sounds that give the feeling that you’re in the middle of tribal dance. If you are expecting this to be more club-focused, that is not precisely the case. Jamie is an expert when it comes to innovate and follow different abstract patterns, as he tries to embark the listener into a different kind of journey and experience.

Listen the newest track from Jamie XX ‘Idontknow’ below: