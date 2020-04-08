Kaskade – Redux 004

By Barbara Potrc 12

Multitalented American DJ and producer Kaskade has been keeping himself very busy lately. Just a month ago we got the first preview of his fourth EP, with a deep house single ‘Love Like That’, featuring vocalist Dani Poppitt. ‘Redux 004’ includes four songs, the previously mentioned ‘Love Like That’, ‘Sexy’, ‘Find Love’ and ‘Feel It’. This fresh masterpiece has just been released via Arkade, Kaskade’s own label. To celebrate his latest release, the artist decided to prepare a special livestream on his Twitch channel during the weekend.

The Redux series of releases is known for its deep house sound and ‘Redux 004’ is following its path. The EP starts off with ‘Love Like That’, a chill, groovy track, accompanied with emotional vocals delivered by Dani Poppitt. It has that perfect summer vibe and will definitely be a great addition to your quarantine playlist. Next up we have ‘Sexy’, a bouncy energetic track that will make you move no matter what. It seems to be a complete opposite from the first track, however, it still keeps the deep bassline and adds flirty vocals to that. Third track of the EP ‘Find Love’ features a similar vibe like ‘Love Like That’, it is very chilled and uplifting. Its base is a slow melody, played on a classical piano, added to that are various electronic elements and soft vocals. Last song of the EP ‘Feel It’ features most of the elements that we already heard with other tracks of the EP. It’s groovy, uplifting, has a deep bassline, but this time the vocals aren’t central piece of the track. It’s all about the light, carefree vibe that the track is carrying.

During these dark times new music is highly appreciated, and artists from all around the world know that and are working very hard on entertaining their fans with fresh releases and livestreams that they can enjoy from the comfort of their own home. Kaskade is also one of these artists, so keep an eye on his socials for any possible livestreams that the artist might surprise you with.

Stream ‘Redux 004’ below: