KAYZO & Crankdat – The Fire

By Alshaan Kassam 11

From his destructive bass signature to annihilating hardstyle twists, KAYZO is truly a force in the music industry. From his early days as a passionate student at the Icon Collective music production school to the champion of Insomniac Events Discovery Project in 2012, it was only a matter of time before listeners were blessed with KAYZO’s shape-shifting production style. Whether it be his crowd pleasing remix of Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” or his monstrous dubstep infused single to “Wake Up,” KAYZO has proven he really can do it all when it comes to blending heavy metal and bass into one solidified sound. Joining forces with Ohio-based producer Crankdat, these bass-heavy producers are showing no signs of slowing down this year with their release of “The Fire.” If you are craving a little hardstyle with a side of dubstep in your life, look no further.

Released on KAYZO’s very own record label known as Welcome Records, listeners are aware these two producers are bringing the heat with this one. As a fury of guitar chords lead into an intense build up fueled with ground shaking instrumentals, all hell breaks lose as listeners are welcome into KAYZO and Crankdat’s world of fast tempo basslines and metal crunching synths. Incorporating a taste of hard-hitting drum lines, the track portrays KAYZO’s ability to flawlessly shift levels between hard dance and heavy-metal dubstep. Proven to make the crowd go wild, KAYZO states “Christian and I have been working on this song for quite some time, it has seen many different versions and I’m glad we took the time to do it right. It’s one of my favorite songs to play out in my sets.” With this adrenaline pumping single rushing through your veins, it is safe to say KAYZO and Crankdat absolutely lit up “The Fire” with this one.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com