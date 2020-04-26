Search

 

 

Klangkarussell
Klangkarussell release music video for their single Ghostkeeper

The Austrian duo Klangkarussell have just released an official music video for their Downtempo based single Ghostkeeper, featuring the singer and songwriter GIVVEN. Released back in February, the ambient tune that happens to be the second release on the duo’s record label Bias Beach has already crossed 2 million streams.

After their 2-year long absence from the industry in terms of new music, Klangkarussell (comprised of Tobias Rieser and Adrian Held) came back to make a return on the charts last year in September, when they lined up the first release on Bias Beach called Comoros. Since then, there have been speculations about their second studio album, which seems “well within their sights.”

For their ambient downtempo hit Ghostkeeper, the duo has showcased their creativity by coming up with a hypnotic music video, that perfectly matches the emotional and appealing vibe of the track and seems like the remaining piece that completes the picture as a whole. Tobias and Adrian had certainly made their intentions clear with the release of Ghostkeeper that was followed by the announcement of some standout festival performances and live acts. Although most of them have been canceled or rescheduled, they are still expected to join Booka Shade at London’ Electric Brixton on 9th October.

