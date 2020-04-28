Search

 

 

KSHMR, Sak Noel - Bruk It Down
KSHMR, Sak Noel – Bruk It Down (Feat. TxTHEWAY)

KSHMR has released a new single ‘Bruk It Down’ in partnership with Spanish producer Sak Noel via Spinnin’ Records. With vocals by Jamaican singer TxTHEWAY, ‘Bruk It Down’ is a mix of the signature KSHMR sound blend with Latin American and Reggae elements. The result of this combination is a dance-pop track with the potential to be a worldwide summer hit despite the current situation amid COVID-19.

The official music video features the three artists walking around one of Mexico’s cities with children playing soccer, dancers, and unique visuals of the landscape around it. It is worth mentioning that the collaboration between KSHMR and Sak Noel brings a dose of nostalgia in the air, since both were responsible, at different times, for two of the biggest hits of the beginning of the past decade: ‘Like a G6‘ and ‘Loca People‘.

KSHMR continues to actively contribute to the electronic music industry in 2020, even during the period of uncertainty with the cancellation of many festivals. In early April, the producer of ‘Secrets’ in partnership with the music production website Splice launched the VST / AAU plugin ‘KSHMR Essentials’. The main objective of this plugin is to provide an easy one-knob operation that will include many features to help the upcoming producers.

