Kygo – Freedom (ft. Zack Abel)

By Alshaan Kassam 13

Making us feel alive even amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the tropical-house connoisseur recognized as Kygo can easily brighten up our days through his immersive and uplifting music. After recently releasing his vibrant collaboration on ‘Like It Is’ with American rapper Tyga and the renowned Swedish singer Zara Larsson, Kygo is once again instilling us with the utmost ‘Freedom’ from the comfort of our own home. Featuring powerful vocals from Zak Abel, this breathtaking single is definitely going to be played on repeat.

Beginning with Abel’s soothing voice which echo’s in a soft melody, Abel shares his inspiring vocals which flow immaculately with Kygo’s pleasant sounding piano instrumentals. Reinforcing the idea that we will all get through the current situation together, Kygo’s musical talent shines bright as his tropical house signature becomes apparent throughout the single. As you look out the window, remember that Kygo and Abel are here for you with a scintillating single which will also be featured on his highly anticipated album Golden Hour. With a true gift to produce top notch visual elements, the music video for ‘Freedom’ was initially supposed to take place in the Maldives, but because of the pandemic, Kygo and Abel filmed it from their homes. With tons of positive messages throughout the music video which includes Kygo stating “I guess the lesson is to make the best out of a difficult situation,” fans can always look back at when ‘Freedom’ was something we used to take for granted. Concluding the video on a powerful note, Kygo leaves a message for his fans to “Stay home” and “Stay Safe.”

Listen to ‘Freedom’ from Kygo below and let us know what you think in the comments.