Laidback Luke’s Mixmash Records imprint presents The Quarantine Series

By Ellie Mullins 13

Now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are coming together to unite and combat the bad affects being felt by the music industry worldwide right now. Getting creative, it’s a fun time online right now with a stacked lineup of live streams and other fun virtual events happening right now. Many of these events have been in support of musicians currently out of work to make sure they have a sustainable income, and Laidback Luke is getting into the charitable mood with his Mixmash Records imprint.

Presenting The Quarantine Series, the label is offering many different opportunities for artists to still earn an income and get paid for their talents. It all started with the ‘Quarantine EP’ (Volume 1) where artists could submit their tracks to not only showcase their talent and earn a global following, but earn 300 euros for being featured. A unique opportunity, this is a fantastic idea in these times, and with more volumes to come, producers may still submit their tracks via their Facebook Messenger bot here.

The EP series is a brilliant idea, but that isn’t all that Laidback Luke and Mixmash Records have up their sleeves. In addition to the EP, they’re also rolling out a live stream series too, but this is different from any others. Hosting their stream via Bandsintown on Twitch, anyone who produces had the chance to submit a 15 minute DJ set to have their set shown in collaboration with Laidback Luke himself. The four chosen winners each received 300 euros (with Ethan Leo, one of the winners, donating his 300 euros to charity), and a fan voting contest determined who would win a Denon DJ PRIME GO.

If that wasn’t enough, during the livestream viewers had the chance to donate to MusiCare’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to further help struggling musicians. Mixmash are doing incredible things to help artists in these tough times, and to keep updated on the ongoing series check out their website here. You can also view the past livestream below.