Search

 

 

Available Now, Releases

Lane 8 – Bear Hug

By
13

The American Denver-based producer Daniel Goldstein better known as Lane 8 has just dropped his new progressive house track titled ‘Bear Hug’. This record which is out now via the artist’ own record label This Never Happened.

Reaching an amazing success last year with the release of his third studio album ‘Brightest Lights’ that showed the most emotional deep house you could find out there featuring top collaborations including the synth pop star POLIÇA. Far from shying away, Daniel has been experiencing with other electronic music sub genres, adopting and experiencing with a more progressive house tone in this project. When he released his own record label, Daniel showcased the values and idea that came with it that was based on the pure joy of music in this modern world. Aligning with this concept, Daniel organized phone and photo-free shows to enjoy of the real clubbing experience, where music and unity is all that matters. With ‘Bear Hug’ he’s made sure that his music follows and adopts the same idea, experimenting with different sounds.

‘Bear Hug’ is a pure progressive house track yet not a simple one as it still maintains the core and signature sound of the producer. Making a wide use of reverb FX, keys and several ambient pads all dance trough a solid dark bass line that keep the bouncy effect along the track with a tightened side-chain. Although the artist presented his Spring mixtape 2020 around a month ago, he has been recording some livestreams during these quarantine times and according to what he posted in Twitter, he will be bundling them to ‘form the foundation of a special mixtape’ that will be coming over the next days.

Keep up to date and tuned if you do not want to miss this mixtape. By now, warm up with Lane 8 – Bear Hug below:



Tags: , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Progressive, Releases

Few producers manage to remain at their absolute peak for years on end. Often they will venture into new sounds, but either not satisfy the fans - who want the 'old sound' back - or retain the quality. Dirty South is one of the exceptions. The progressive mastermind has explored many realms of the house and prog world, with his

Events, News

Connecting with his fans on a personal level, Lane 8 recently released his euphoric album 'Brightest Lights' which features 14 tracks to instill listeners with the feeling of pure beauty and raw emotion. Throughout his career, Daniel Goldstein has always had a dream to provide his audience the chance to experience live music through human interactions and emotional connections. After announcing the ban of

Available Now, Deep House, News, Releases

In recent months, we have been blessed with new Lane 8 music, all in anticipation for his incredibly organic new album "Brightest Lights". The 14-track masterpiece drops as the 27-year old American producer releases his 3rd studio album following on from "Rise" (2015) and "Little By Little" (2018). Last month we were teased to some of the tracks as part of his highly popular