Lane 8 – Bear Hug

By Pol Torà 13

The American Denver-based producer Daniel Goldstein better known as Lane 8 has just dropped his new progressive house track titled ‘Bear Hug’. This record which is out now via the artist’ own record label This Never Happened.

Reaching an amazing success last year with the release of his third studio album ‘Brightest Lights’ that showed the most emotional deep house you could find out there featuring top collaborations including the synth pop star POLIÇA. Far from shying away, Daniel has been experiencing with other electronic music sub genres, adopting and experiencing with a more progressive house tone in this project. When he released his own record label, Daniel showcased the values and idea that came with it that was based on the pure joy of music in this modern world. Aligning with this concept, Daniel organized phone and photo-free shows to enjoy of the real clubbing experience, where music and unity is all that matters. With ‘Bear Hug’ he’s made sure that his music follows and adopts the same idea, experimenting with different sounds.

‘Bear Hug’ is a pure progressive house track yet not a simple one as it still maintains the core and signature sound of the producer. Making a wide use of reverb FX, keys and several ambient pads all dance trough a solid dark bass line that keep the bouncy effect along the track with a tightened side-chain. Although the artist presented his Spring mixtape 2020 around a month ago, he has been recording some livestreams during these quarantine times and according to what he posted in Twitter, he will be bundling them to ‘form the foundation of a special mixtape’ that will be coming over the next days.

Keep up to date and tuned if you do not want to miss this mixtape. By now, warm up with Lane 8 – Bear Hug below: