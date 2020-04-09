Las Vegas Electronic Dance Music Nightclubs & Pool Parties – Discotech Nightlife App

Over the last 5 years Las Vegas has become the Mecca of EDM. Clubs in Las Vegas have signed multimillion dollar contracts with the hottest electronic DJs in the game. On any given weekend you’ll find names like Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Chainsmokers, and Kaskade on the decks at some of the most opulent clubs in the world. In the summertime, the same DJs drop daytime bangers at the wildest champagne soaked pool parties.

With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to make sense of it all. That’s where Discotech comes in. Discotech is a free mobile nightlife app that lets you see the upcoming schedule of DJs, sign up for free guest lists or buy tickets to upcoming shows, and book bottle service at all of the clubs and pool parties in Vegas. Discotech features over 4.9+ stars and 8000 reviews on the Google Play and iTunes App store.

The best EDM clubs in Las Vegas include:

Omnia Las Vegas – 2020 residents include Zedd, Calvin Harris, Illenium, Steve Aoki

Hakkasan – Tiesto, Party Favor, Nervo, Loud Luxury, Cash Cash

EBC At Night – Gryffin, Diplo, Valentino Khan, Two Friends, Cedric Gervais, Fisher

XS – Chainsmokers, Kygo, Major Lazer, Drake, Alesso, RL Grime

Marquee – Oliver Heldens, W&W, Deorro, Dash Berlin, Alan Walker

The best pool parties that play EDM music in Las Vegas:

Encore Beach Club – 2020 residents include Chainsmokers, Kygo, David Guetta, Alesso, Gryffin

Marquee Dayclub – EDX, Deorro Mustard, Tchami, Gorgon City

Wet Republic – Steve Aoki, Party Favor, Zedd, Tiesto

Jemaa Pool – chill deep house vibe – usually no big name DJs

There are 4 ways of getting into Vegas clubs and pool parties:

General admission – showing up and paying cover at the door. This is usually the worst option, as you’ll be waiting in the longest lines and have to pay the most. Guest list – this is usually free for parties of even ratio (same ratio of guys to girls. Guest list might come free drink tickets or open bar for ladies at certain venues. You typically have to arrive before a certain time to get in for free. Guest list is never guaranteed – it can be cut at any time if the venue starts to reach capacity. Tickets – by purchasing tickets in advance, you typically guarantee yourself admission. The advance ticket price is usually cheaper than the general admission price, and you can often find some discount codes available online as well. Ticket lines are usually expedited compared to GA/ guest list. Bottle service – this is the most expensive and fastest way of getting into a Vegas club. It can run anywhere from 150 to 400 per person, but you get a table to hang out at, alcohol to drink, and VIP admission into the club.

Whether you’re looking to see when your favorite DJs are spinning or you’re wondering what the best clubs in Las Vegas are – Discotech’s got you covered. Discotech isn’t limited to Las Vegas – find upcoming events for over 100 cities worldwide, including: Miami, New York, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Ibiza, Dubai, Bali, Greece, and more.

Vegas is currently closed due to covid-19, but make sure to keep Discotech in your back pocket for when things open back up!