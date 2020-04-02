Major Lazer – Lay Your Head On Me (feat. Marcus Mumford)

By Juan Llorens 4

Major Lazer returns with a brand new single, in a much needed time. Teaming up with Marcus Mumford, the frontman of Mumford & Sons, Major Lazer releases ‘Lay Your Head On Me.’ The single features a perfect combination of Mumford’s folk-rock and Major Lazer’s electronic styles. Co-written with MØ, ‘Lay Your Head On Me‘ is a must-listen track.

This release sees Marcus Mumford stepping out as a solo artist for the first time, and he does not disappoint. The track features a soothing guitar riff with Major Lazer’s subtle electronic elements lying all underneath Marcus’ folk lyricism. The drums and drop are subtle, yet groovy and will make you want to dance. As we are living a world crisis, this release will calm the listener and take them on a musical adventure. The melancholic single will uplift you and bring back many memories.

Major Lazer, consisting of Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, return with yet another massive release right after they collaborated with J Balvin and El Alfa for ‘Que Calor.’ Taking it down a notch, Major Lazer delivers a perfectly soothing and emotional single with Marcus Mumford, the ideal vocalist for the track. Check out the lyric video down below: