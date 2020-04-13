Manchester Police shuts down 660 parties during Coronavirus

By Barbara Potrc 1

Since the beginning of the year, life as we know it has rapidly changed due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in a worldwide pandemic. In order to be able to slow down the spread of the illness, self-isolation and social distancing were introduced by the authorities and anyone breaking the rules would be punished with a fine. Because of this situation clubs were forced to close down, festivals and other events were cancelled and some people started taking things into their own hands – organising illegal raves and underground parties. This kind of ignorant and irresponsible behaviour might also be one of the reasons why the virus won’t stop spreading which might result in a summer without festivals. The city of Manchester has been having quite some problems with illegal gatherings, recently Manchester Police issued a warning that citizens must not break lockdown laws during the Easter Weekend.

This comes just after they’ve broken up 660 parties in total. They shut down 494 house parties and 166 street parties. Further breaches include 122 groups that were playing sports and 173 gatherings in parks. A woman in Bury has also become the first person charged under the Coronavirus Act 2020 in Greater Manchester after repeatedly breaking the no gatherings rules. Here is what Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says regarding the whole situation:

“We understand the desire people will have to spend time with family and friends over the Easter period, however it is vital that we follow the government guidelines.” He continues, “The single most important action we can take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to save lives. Each and every one of us need take this seriously.”

Hopefully people will start to take the current regulations seriously and we will still be able to save the summer and continue with our lives. Stay home, stay safe and take care of your health.