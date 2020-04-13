Martin Garrix delivers an epic live set from his rooftop

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Although we surely miss all the excitement and euphoria that a music festival has to offer, the live sets being consistently streamed by our favorite artists are really worth all the hype and appreciation. When Martin Garrix decided to take over his rooftop to deliver an exhilarating live set, we all were super excited for the full quality version of his upcoming masterpiece Higher Ground with John Martin. As it turns out, the Dutch superstar didn’t fail to impress as he kicked off his set with this much-awaited collaboration.

Apart from his latest releases, the set also featured some exciting IDs from his family of STMPD artists including Blinders, TV Noise and Julian Jordan. As we all know, any Martin Garrix set is incomplete without his global progressive house hit High On Life, and this stream didn’t turn out to be an exception.

Although Martin has been somewhat silent in 2020 with just one release so far, we can expect a lot of new music from him in the next few weeks, especially when he has been spending so much time in the studio due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Don’t forget to check out the complete action from his rooftop here –

Image Credits – Rukes.com