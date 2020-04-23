Martin Garrix to release ‘Higher Ground’ on 14th May

By Nicole Pepe

Martin Garrix will release his new song ‘Higher Ground’ on his birthday, 14th May.

In an Instagram Q&A, Garrix told fans that a “John Martin reunion single” would premiere in April, mainly intended to be performed at Tomorrowland. Furthermore, a Martin Garrix fan account called ‘Martin Garrix Hub’, a Twitter account where they post videos of Garrix’s performances, pictures, and breaking music-related news surrounding the artist, provided a solidified date of the release.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of Garrix’s tour has been postponed, forcing him to stay in isolation, which is he doing comfortably in the Netherlands alongside his family. Garrix, like other artists, held a live-stream concert from his home where he played the soon-to-be-released song. The song features vocals from John Martin and from the short clip, sounds nothing short of an instant Garrix classic. To make this song extra special, it will be released on May 14th, Garrix’s 24th birthday.

He has also hinted that his remix of Lewis Capaldi‘s ‘Someone You Loved’ would not be officially released, but would remain on hand for a future set. Listen to ‘Higher Ground’ below.

To watch the full Martin Garrix live-stream click here.

Photo Credit: Rukes.com