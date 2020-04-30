Melsen unleashes future house banger ‘Find You’

By Lakshay Bhagtani

All the future house and future bounce lovers are set for an incredible treat as the renowned Dutch music producer and DJ Melsen has unleashed an overwhelming new single called Find You, out now via Big & Dirty Records. Having previously released music on Flamingo Recordings, Protocol, and Hexagon, he has certainly impressed a lot of people in the electronic music industry so far, including the likes of Hardwell, Alesso, Nicky Romero, and David Guetta.

Having a passion for music since the age of 3 when he was gifted a drum kit, Melsen has worked his way up to immense recognition and critical acclamation solely through his talent and hard work. He first came into the limelight after winning a remix competition organized by Beatport. Since then, he hasn’t looked back and over the years, his work has been supported and admired by Don Diablo, who is one of the top future house artists at the moment.

Showcasing some ambient vocals that reflect peaceful summer vibes, the single Find You is blessed with incredibly energetic drop-synths, a groovy bassline, and an appealing rhythm. Just like his previous releases, this single is looking set to make its way on the top of a lot of house music charts.

