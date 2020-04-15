Search

 

 

Mike Redfields
Available Now, Genres, Releases, Techno, Trance

Mike Redfields – The Wall [Fuzion Records]

By
4

Rising through the ranks of hard dance music in the south of the Netherlands, the Dutch record producer Mike Redfields has been blessing everyone around him with his music for quite some time. Popularly known for mixing it up when it comes to the genres, he has produced all kinds of genres including Deep House, tropical sounds, trance, hardstyle, and techno. As of now, he has just released the intense techno tune called “The Wall,” which has a significant trance influence.

Arriving through Fuzion Records, The Wall has joined the list of previous hit singles from Mike Redfields including Chasing Sun, Down, and Journey. Blessed with a rigorous bassline that is accompanied by a punchy and ever-lasting kick drum, the single features a dip in the energy level post the 3-minute mark, after which the build just takes us to another level of excitement and thrill. As soon as the bassline and the drums make their return into the mix, the listeners are set for an exhilarating and energetic experience that the catchy and somewhat eerie melodies have to offer.

After coming up with these breath-taking records one after the other, there’s no doubt regarding the fact Mike Redfields (originally known as Michiel Beenen) will certainly be an artist to look out for in the future.

Don’t forget to check out The Wall here –

 



Tags: , ,
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Trance

From being a bassist at her junior high school to producing epic trance bangers that often make it to the top festivals and raves across the world, the Japanese record producer and DJ Rinaly has come a long way in the music industry. In fact, she chose the perfect time to release her uplifting trance tune Rise Above, which is

Bass House, Genres

Rising from the underground music scene in France, the renowned music producer, and DJ Fabien Azzano is back with a vocal bass-house banger called Stronger. Popularly known for his previous tracks including Arrow and his remix of Chris Avantgarde’s Rise Up, he has certainly lived up to the promise he offered at the beginning of his stint in the electronic

Available Now, Genres, News, Progressive House, Releases

The Canadian duo Project 46 has just released an astonishing progressive house anthem called Remember You, featuring immensely soulful vocals from the American singer and songwriter Linney. The delicate melodies of this single are set to revive the memories of the duo’s iconic presence in the industry a few years ago. The duo is making a comeback to the industry after 4