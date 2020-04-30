Search

 

 

Monstercat
News, Uncategorized

Monstercat TV has officially been launched featuring live streams, virtual meet and greets & more!

By
5

The Canadian electronic music label known as Monstercat has become globally recognized based on their ability to discover sounds so sweet to the ear. Initially beginning as a YouTube channel, the Vancouver-based label became heavily involved in music promotion and scouting which enabled them to gain the experience to make their mark in the music industry. By building a fan base consisting of millions of followers world wide, Monstercat has teamed up with hard-hitting producers such as Bassnectar, Seven Lions, Feed Me, Kayzo, Getter and much more to consistently deliver a fresh new taste in the scene. Continuing to further innovate in the industry, Monstercat have just announced their official live streaming program ‘mctv’  (Monstercat TV) which will be hosted on their official Twitch account every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

While many of us dream of having the experience of going to a live show and a meet and greet, Monstercat is changing the game during quarantine as they are offering fans the chance to virtually meet their favorite artists during the live stream. With Sullivan King, IIan Bluestone Feed Me and even special Monstercat takeovers included in the lineup, attendees will not only have access to a stellar lineup but the opportunity to learn about these artists personal stories and their unique production abilities. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all donations made during the mctv program will be supporting the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Check out the upcoming streams below and be sure to stream Monstercat’s Twitch here.

Tuesday, May 5 — TheFatRat (12pm PDT)
Thursday, May 7 — Willy Joy (1pm PDT),  ShockOne (6pm PDT)
Tuesday, May 12 — Sullivan King (1pm PDT)
Thursday, May 14 — Ilan Bluestone (1pm PDT)
Tuesday, May 19 — TBC
Thursday, May 21 — Monstercat 1000th Track takeover with Monstercat’s head of A&R and Head of Artist Development (1pm PDT)
Tuesday, May 26 — Feed Me (TBD) (1pm PDT)
Thursday, May 28 — Monstercat Instinct takeover (TBD) (1pm PDT)

Photo Credits: Monstercat

 







Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
0

23 | Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada | An Online Media Coordinator in Japan during the day and Trap and Bass enthusiast at night |

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Dubstep, Genres, Hardstyle, Releases

From his destructive bass signature to annihilating hardstyle twists, KAYZO is truly a force in the music industry. From his early days as a passionate student at the Icon Collective music production school to the champion of Insomniac Events Discovery Project in 2012, it was only a matter of time before listeners were blessed with KAYZO's shape-shifting production style.  Whether it

News

Bassnectar has just announced he will be releasing a new album entitled 'All Colors' along with a mixtape that will be dropping this summer. Bassnectar, AKA glitch modulator, verb conjugator, herb inhalator (but real name Lorin Ashton) announced via Twitter that he plans on releasing his first album in four years called 'All Colors'. He also announced that there will be

News

The iconic American festival Electric Forest 2020, scheduled to take place in Rothbury (Michigan) on June 25-28th, has officially been cancelled after the severe consequences that Coronavirus is having in United States that made completely impossible the celebration of the event. Electric Forest was getting ready for what was most probably going to be another amazing edition counting with a massive