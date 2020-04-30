Monstercat TV has officially been launched featuring live streams, virtual meet and greets & more!

By Alshaan Kassam 5

The Canadian electronic music label known as Monstercat has become globally recognized based on their ability to discover sounds so sweet to the ear. Initially beginning as a YouTube channel, the Vancouver-based label became heavily involved in music promotion and scouting which enabled them to gain the experience to make their mark in the music industry. By building a fan base consisting of millions of followers world wide, Monstercat has teamed up with hard-hitting producers such as Bassnectar, Seven Lions, Feed Me, Kayzo, Getter and much more to consistently deliver a fresh new taste in the scene. Continuing to further innovate in the industry, Monstercat have just announced their official live streaming program ‘mctv’ (Monstercat TV) which will be hosted on their official Twitch account every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

While many of us dream of having the experience of going to a live show and a meet and greet, Monstercat is changing the game during quarantine as they are offering fans the chance to virtually meet their favorite artists during the live stream. With Sullivan King, IIan Bluestone Feed Me and even special Monstercat takeovers included in the lineup, attendees will not only have access to a stellar lineup but the opportunity to learn about these artists personal stories and their unique production abilities. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all donations made during the mctv program will be supporting the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Check out the upcoming streams below and be sure to stream Monstercat’s Twitch here.

Tuesday, May 5 — TheFatRat (12pm PDT)

Thursday, May 7 — Willy Joy (1pm PDT), ShockOne (6pm PDT)

Tuesday, May 12 — Sullivan King (1pm PDT)

Thursday, May 14 — Ilan Bluestone (1pm PDT)

Tuesday, May 19 — TBC

Thursday, May 21 — Monstercat 1000th Track takeover with Monstercat’s head of A&R and Head of Artist Development (1pm PDT)

Tuesday, May 26 — Feed Me (TBD) (1pm PDT)

Thursday, May 28 — Monstercat Instinct takeover (TBD) (1pm PDT)

Photo Credits: Monstercat