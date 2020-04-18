Search

 

 

Nicky Romero
Nicky Romero & Deniz Koyu – Destiny

EDM heavyweights Nicky Romero and Deniz Koyu have teamed up for another spellbinding track in “Destiny” featuring Alexander Tidebrink.

With two of the most established names in the progressive house game bringing their creative minds together once more, “Destiny” has landed in impressive style on Protocol Recordings. As an uplifting anthem to get you through these strange times, Romero and Koyu have immaculately crafted scintillating melodies which lay platform for the stunning vocal talents and lyricism of Swedish-based artist Tidebrink.

It is not the first time the Dutch-German duo have worked together, collaborating another Protocol release “Paradise” back in 2018, which also featured Canadian indie pop band Walk Off The Earth. In contrast both releases are brilliantly different and gives a true representation as to how versatile both of these artists continue to be.

“Destiny” quickly follows up Romero’s emphatic 3-track “Redefine” EP with which he looked to progress his sound at the start of the new decade. This new collaboration is Koyu’s second original release of 2020, also releasing the long awaited anthem “Feel It” with Dutch prodigies Magnificence a few weeks ago.

As we head towards a year without most of our major festivals, be sure to brighten up your summer with some progressive magic from Nicky Romero and Deniz Koyu in “Destiny” below!

 

 



