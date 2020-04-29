Search

 

 

NTS Radio
News

NTS Radio announces 24-hour radio show including Skrillex, Tame Impala & more

By
2

As the music community continues to become even stronger through various live streams around the world, NTS Radio has recently announced their very own 24-hour fundraiser known as Remote Utopia’s in aim to bring together 50 artists from various backgrounds. From DJ’s, musicians, filmmakers, poets, photographers and more, NTS Radio will feature immersive art installations, music premieres as well as radio and live video streams right to the comfort of your own home. With a stellar lineup including Skrillex, Tame Impala and even the Academy Award-nominated actor Jonah Hill, the diversity instilled in this curated lineup is definitely one to remember.

To brighten up our days amidst the COVID-19 outbreak not only will attendees be benefiting from the epic live-stream, but funds raised during the event will be donated to The Global FoodBanking Network which is a international nonprofit organization with a goal to “works towards a hunger-free future in more than 40 countries by sustaining, uniting and strengthening food banks.” With a clear motive to make our world a better place,attendees may also donate directly to the organisation by accessing the official NTS Radio website.  Be sure to catch this immersive experience held on May 2 starting from 09:00 (UTC+1) and enter the Remote Utopia’s with attendees around the globe.

Check out the full lineup below and join in on May 2nd here.

⚠️ REMOTE UTOPIAS ⚠️ full line up out now. Raising funds for The Global FoodBanking Network, supported by Jameson Irish Whiskey.www.nts.live/events/remote-utopias

Posted by NTS Radio on Monday, April 27, 2020

Photo Credits: NTS Radio







Tags: , , , , ,
0

23 | Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada | An Online Media Coordinator in Japan during the day and Trap and Bass enthusiast at night |

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured

There's no doubting the power that Lady Gaga holds within the pop music industry. Sitting on top of the pop world for basically the entire last decade, she continues to thrive and remain as relevant as ever but it isn't just the pop world she's currently conquering. Having ties with some of the most prominent names in the electronic world, she's enlisted

Live Sets, Mixes, News

The genre-defying producer known as JOYRYDE has been welcoming listeners into his world of pure adrenaline since day one. With innovation at its finest, Jonney Ford stays motivated by taking on the challenge of not fully understanding something and putting his utmost energy into it to perfect his sound and creativity with his music. Showcasing his love for creative arts which

Featured

One of the hardest working electronic dance music producers and DJs in the world, Skrillex, has just shared some great news with his fans. On his Instagram stories he shared that he is just starting the final mixes on the first album and that he loves how it sounds so far. Positive news like this is more than welcome during