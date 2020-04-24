Search

 

 

Dutch duo W&W are back with some fresh music, this time coming in hot via their trance alter ego NWYR. After a couple of months of silence, they have revived their side project and delivered the first release of 2020 ‘Heart Eyes’. The energetic track came as a nice surprise to the fans during these crisis times, especially since they dropped it as a free download.

Willem van Hanegem & Ward van der Harst have became one of the most famous duos on the electronic dance music scene over the past years, known for their signature big room sound and extraordinary charisma. Back in 2017 they introduced us to their new alias NWYR, the purpose of which was to get back to their trance roots. Fans from all around the world were absolutely thrilled and left speechless after their unforgettable performance on the A State Of Trance (ASOT) stage at Ultra Music Festival Miami. That was the breakthrough for their alias and since then they have gathered millions of streams on various platforms, performed at some of the hottest venues in China, USA and Europe and were scheduled to play at Tomorrowland 2020 edition, which sadly got postponed to 2021 due to Coronavirus.

Their newest release ‘Heart Eyes’ seems to be a fusion of both of the projects and is highly influenced by the old school trance music from the 80’s. It features various old school and modern elements, such as melodic synths, a very satisfying chord progression, energetic drop and a beautiful breakdown. It is a great addition to the playlists of all the trance lovers out there and with its nostalgic sound it will take you back to the early days of trance music.

Make sure to check out ‘Heart Eyes’ and stay tuned for what is yet to come from this dynamic duo:

