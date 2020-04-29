Search

 

 

BRONSON
Available Now, Genres, House, News, Releases

ODESZA and Golden Features unveil new project BRONSON

By
17

Grammy-nominated duo ODESZA and highly-acclaimed Australian producer Golden Features unveil their newest project: BRONSON. Under this alias, they will release music that explores new electronic music territory and, most importantly, does not abide by the standards of their existing projects. The trio has released two singles out of their upcoming self-titled album, releasing July 17.

HEART ATTACK‘ featuring lau.ra and ‘VAULTS,’ deliver melodic and atmospheric bliss. ‘HEART ATTACK’ features a minimalistic production with a driving bassline and melodic elements, giving lau.ra’s vocal room to shine. Undoubtedly, this single fuses Golden Features and ODESZA’s style seamlessly. On the other hand, ‘VAULTS’ spotlights who BRONSON truly. Departing from the respective styles, the trio delivers a dark, edgy single with mesmerizing sound design. Both tracks are part of BRONSON’s upcoming ten-track album featuring additional collaborations with artists such as Gallant and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

ODESZA and Golden Features are a match made in heaven, as they have accumulated billions of streams collectively with their massive hits. BRONSON is a culmination of work over several years of working together in secret. Finally, coming to light, the full record will be out July 17 and is available for pre-order here. Meanwhile, check out ‘HEART ATTACK’ and ‘VAULTS’ down below.







Tags: , , , ,
0

A pre-law student in love with electronic music and journalism. Experience in music production, marketing, and above all a taco enthusiast.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Mixes, News, Specials

After unveiling the concept over 6 years ago, Washington-based duo ODESZA have finally returned to release another special installment of their NO.SLEEP mix series. 3 years in the wake of the 11th NO.SLEEP mix, members Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight have put their heads together to curate a captivating selection of music that is sure to transcend most of what we

Editorials

Out with 2019, in with an entirely new decade. This new decade is a chance to start fresh, but it is also a chance to look back upon the 2010's and reminisce over what it has given us particularly in the ever-growing world of electronic dance music. Unarguably one of the best decades for electronic music in history so far,

Featured, News

In recent years, EDM has hit the mainstream in a big way. From using tracks in advertisements on television to soundtracks in blockbuster films, it's clear that more and more people are understanding just how much of an impact EDM can have, and Game of Thrones is no different. Being one of the biggest television shows in the entire world, all