Oliver Heldens
Oliver Heldens feat. Boy Matthews – Details

When it comes to dropping club hits that also manage to achieve mainstream success at the same time, no one is quite as on the ball as Oliver Heldens, as is evidenced once again in his latest track Details.

It’s a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Boy Matthews, and features all the Heldens charm we’ve come to expect. On the one hand Details is a groovy and funky house record, with just a subtle hint of mainstage energy about it. On the other, there’s a chilled and understated feel to the track, with a tinge of late 90s UK garage about it, making it more suited to laid-back daytime clubbing session than peak-time 3am banger. It’s effortlessly helped by the talents of Matthews, who has a proven track record for bringing a soulful vocal and solid pop sensibilities to the table, and this is arguably his best effort yet, cutting a line that perfectly treads between radio-friendly hit and bona-fide club track.

Details is out today (Apr 17th), and it’s a safe bet that this will join Oliver Heldens roster of recent hits in becoming something of a smash. Check it out in full below and grab your copy here.



