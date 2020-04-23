Search

 

 

Paul Kalkbrenner
Paul Kalkbrenner premieres new mix on Apple Music

Paul Kalkbrenner has premiered a new mix exclusively on Apple Music. The German musician has been performing for nearly two decades and is known for releasing iconic hits such as his 2009 anthem ‘Sky and Sand’, that was dubbed as an “instant classic” and features vocals from his brother Fritz Kalkbrenner, which sold over 200,000 copies and went platinum in Belgium and Germany. Multi-talented Kalkbrenner has also dabbled in acting, as he starred in a feature film called Berlin Calling and played a character named Ickarus. Paul Kalkbrenner is also credited with writing the film’s soundtrack. Now he is back with some fresh music in the form of this incredible new mix.

The mix was recorded in Lisbon, Portugal during the 2019 LXM festival and is available on Apple Music. The two-hour mix features songs from artists such as Stromae, Lexy & K-Paul, and Michael Cleis to make this mix absolutely thrilling from start to finish. Since the launch of Apple Music in 2015, the platform has had tens of millions of subscribers tuning in daily.  With the more recent introduction of live sets hosted on the streaming platform, fans now more than ever have been able to listen to their favourite DJ sets as special premieres courtesy of Apple Music.

To stream Paul Kalkbrenner's Apple Music exclusive mix click here.







