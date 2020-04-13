Search

 

 

Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson’s iconic anthem ‘Language’ turns 8 years old

One of the biggest hits in the history of electronic music turned 8 years old this week. ‘Language’ by Porter Robinson was released on April 10, 2012, raising the American DJ / Producer to stardom. With vocals by Heather Bright, laced with a brilliant hook and mainstage ready drop, the track was soon played by all the biggest DJs in the world across several festivals including Tomorrowland and Creamfields.

Right after Language’s massive success, Porter released ‘Easy’ in partnership with Mat Zo, another big hit. Language and Easy had clips released by the famous Ministry of Sound label, accumulating millions of views. Subsequently, he released his first studio album Worlds (2014) with hits such as ‘Sea Of Voices’, ‘Lionhearted’. A curious fact about the track is its presence in the racing game Forza Horizon, something that certainly brought new fans to Porter’s work.

End of 2017, the DJ surprised fans with the creation of a new neo-trance alias Virtual Self with the release of the EP of the same name which contains one of the most played tracks and also nominated for the 2018 GRAMMYs – ‘Ghost Voices‘.

Recently, Porter Robinson announced the release of a new studio album for 2020 called Nurture. While Nurture is not out you can check Porter Robinson timeless record ‘Language’ and go on a trip down memory lane with this euphoric anthem.

