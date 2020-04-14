Project 46 break hiatus after 4 years with new single ‘Remember You’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 13

The Canadian duo Project 46 has just released an astonishing progressive house anthem called Remember You, featuring immensely soulful vocals from the American singer and songwriter Linney. The delicate melodies of this single are set to revive the memories of the duo’s iconic presence in the industry a few years ago. The duo is making a comeback to the industry after 4 long years. They have also scheduled a few more singles for release throughout the year, including a collab with Kaskade.

Starting off with their professional journey in 2011, Project 46 (comprised of Ryan Henderson and Thomas Shaw) had a major impact on the industry with their progressive tunes, including releases on Armada, Monstercat, and Ultra Records. During their 5 year-long active period (2011-2016), the duo joined forces with many renowned artists including Avicii, Kaskade, and Laidback Luke to come up with some blissful records that are still cherished by us. Their vocal-driven dance tracks will certainly keep all of us hopeful during what seems to be a tough phase for the music industry due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The duo’s latest effort Remember You is blessed with a nostalgic vibe that will certainly trigger extreme nostalgia from their first stint in the industry. Don’t forget to check out the track here –