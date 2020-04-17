Raito returns with unstoppable 3-track EP

By Ryan Ford 4

Rising techno star Raito has just unleashed his uncompromising new ‘Moon Tear‘ EP on mau5trap.

If you are into your blistering techno beats then French talent Raito is definitely an artist you need to check out and what better time to do so than now as he releases brand new music. Bringing a brand new EP into the world, he’s added 3 tracks in the form of ‘Moon Tear’, ‘Dark Orb’ and ‘Soul Arrow’ to his long list of awe-inspiring singles and remixes. With each of the new tracks as unstoppable as the last, the Frenchman has blessed us with 16 and a half minutes of brand new music at 5 minutes 29 seconds a piece, irresistibly driven by his acid, rave and trance roots. Sure to tear up dance floors with his supernatural sound this new Raito music is some of his finest solo work.

Away from his superb independent productions, he has already collaborated with the likes of i_o, Spencer Brown and Rezz in the past. With an impressive track record, he continues as one of the ones to watch on the scene, aspiring to transcend whats come before.

After releasing “Acid People” and “Make Me Feel” earlier this year alongside T78, be sure to check out Raito with his newest solo works in a fresh EP below!