Roel Salemink - Eskes (Carl Cox Pure Remix)
Roel Salemink – Eskes (Carl Cox Pure Remix)

Widely regarded as one of the most influential techno DJs and producers, and an icon of the house and techno scene, British artist Carl Cox is back with a new remix of Roel Salemink’s ‘Eskes‘.

With every producer being forced to stay at home due to COVID-19, or more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, you can surely expect some great new tracks being released over the next couple of months, as restrictions for public gatherings to contain the spread of the virus are further extended by governments across the world.

The British producer is also the ambassador of Ultra Music Festival’s Resistance brand and seems to be amongst the first artists in the race of new releases with his ‘Pure Remix’ of Roel Salemink’s ‘Eskes‘. It reimagines the original track and gives it the groovy Carl Cox signature treatment that you would expect from him, bringing dark and heavy beats right into your living room, headphones, or wherever you’re enjoying music at the moment, while of course keeping a safe distance from others and regularly washing your hands.

You can grab your copy on Beatport or listen to it on streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify below.

Image Credit: Ultra Music Festival







