RÜFÜS DU SOL to premiere Coachella 2019 set on YouTube

By Juan Llorens 2

Grammy-nominated trio RÜFÜS DU SOL has announced the premiere of their 2019 Coachella performance. The never before seen footage will be shown live via YouTube on Friday, April 10 at 8:00 PM (20:00) PST. The talented trio will be in the chat with the fans answering questions while we get to experience the one-of-a-kind performance.

At the time of this set, Coachella was the biggest US festival appearance of their careers. The special night time slot at the Outdoor Stage saw the group play in front of upwards of 40,000 fans rivaling the biggest pop stars in the surrounding stages. Coachella 2019 was the first stop of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Solace Tour that saw them play in the biggest venues such as Red Rocks, Brooklyn Mirage, Alexandra Palace, and the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

This premiere comes one month after their 45-minute mesmerizing performance film from Joshua Tree. RÜFÜS DU SOL continues to give back to their fans as they also performed a special DJ set for Beatport one week ago. If you have not seen the trio, this is a great opportunity to catch one of their highly-acclaimed live performances. Check out the premiere down below and make sure to tune in at 8 PM PST.