San Holo – don’t forget to breathe today

By Ellie Mullins 12

Lately, artists have been doing all they can to combat the sadness felt on the music industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the world. Now that they currently cannot be on tour, they’re getting creative whether it’s via live streams or releasing more music on a regular basis to keep their fans entertained, and Dutch producer San Holo is doing the same.

Recently, he announced his new project titled ‘stay vibrant an ever expanding music collection by San Holo’. With this project, he’s aiming to add a song to it every week for the foreseeable future, changing the way he releases tracks and making this a special project for the fans to enjoy during these tough times. Kicking it all off, he released the beautiful track ‘(if only i could) hold you’ and now he’s adding to the project with second release ‘don’t forget to breathe today’.

Giving us all a gentle reminder, ‘don’t forget to breathe today’ is a breath of fresh air in this current climate, and as always he has delivered on creating something so sincere and emotional. His striking guitar sounds are out in full force, and he has created a universe that feels so peaceful and gentle to escape to. Relying mostly on instrumentals (and adding dreamy vocal chops near the ending), this is a track that feels super personal and thoughtful, making for a beautiful listening experience.

Listen to the track below, and keep an eye on San Holo’s expanding music collection.