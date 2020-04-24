Search

 

 

San Holo
Available Now, Genres, News, Other, Releases

San Holo – idk anything (demo)

By
2

You know the drill. Another week, another new song by San Holo. Currently feeling inspired by the worldwide lockdown and not being able to tour, the Dutch producer has had more time to sit and focus on music, which is why he’s been treating his fans to a track every single week. Coming up to week five soon, the ‘Stay Vibrant: an ever expanding music collection by San Holo‘ project has grown a lot, and following in the footsteps of previously released tracks ‘(if only i could) hold you’don’t forget to breathe today and ‘in the end i just want you to be happy’ is the brand new track ‘idk anything (demo)’.

‘idk anything (demo)’ is unlike anything that the music world has heard from Sander before. Although it sticks with his ‘post-edm’ feel that his music currently has, it has a different tone to it and feels super gentle all throughout. The best thing about this new track is the rawness of it, it doesn’t feel overly produced and has a beautifully organic feel to it – something that San is brilliant at getting across in his music as of late. Of course, the guitar sounds are back and they’re better than ever, accompanied with some delicate vocals filled with emotion. The lyrics tell a story of deep thought and personal emotions that tell a hard-hitting story in just three minutes.

To go with the music, San Holo has also been putting out fun homemade music videos, in which you can watch the latest one below. You can also click here to stream the new track (and the previous ones) on Spotify now. We can’t wait to see where this new project takes him, and we’re sure he has some big plans to follow with this project and others!

Image credit: Daniel Mendoza







Tags: ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, News, Other, Releases

If you're a San Holo fan or are familiar with his style of music, you'll know that he's always finding innovative ways to fuse emotional and delicate sounds with injections of energy. His unique, forward-thinking way of producing has lead him to gain a massive core fanbase who support his every move, and he's built a genuine connection with them all. Right

Available Now, Genres, Other, Releases

Lately, artists have been doing all they can to combat the sadness felt on the music industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the world. Now that they currently cannot be on tour, they're getting creative whether it's via live streams or releasing more music on a regular basis to keep their fans entertained, and Dutch producer San Holo is doing the

Available Now, Genres, Other, Releases

Labelling his music as 'post-edm', San Holo has been changing the game for a long time now. Since before the release of 'album1', he has been incorporating his guitar skills into creating a softer version of the electronic music we hear today, and thus has shown that electronic music can work with non-electronic instruments to create something entirely new and exciting. Carrying on