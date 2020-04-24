Sebastian Park introduces his new radio show ‘Nū Wav Radio’

By Lakshay Bhagtani

To keep all the fans entertained during this time, producers and DJ’s across the world are bringing in their ‘A’ game with their live streams, virtual DJ sets, and new releases. As a part of his contribution to the industry in this lockdown period, the renowned American DJ and record producer Sebastian Park has announced his own radio show called Nū Wav Radio that features a lot of quality tunes from him as well as other emerging artists.

Currently available on Soundcloud and Mixcloud, Nū Wav Radio hasn’t failed to impress with the two episodes that have been released so far, setting up the tone for what seems like a project that is destined to be the next big thing out there. Sebastian Park has already made quite a reputation for himself in the industry, with immense support from Above & Beyond, Blasterjaxx, Tiësto, Oliver Heldens, and releases on renowned labels like Spinnin’.

With the establishment of this radio show, he has taken the things to the next level. Throughout the two episodes, Sebastian has blessed the listeners with some incredible tech house and electro house bangers from super-talented artists like Seth Hills, Retrovision, CID, and MorganJ.

Don’t forget to check out all episodes of the Nū Wav Radio by Sebastian Park here