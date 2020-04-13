Seth Troxler just released his collection of 151 mixes

By Barbara Potrc 9

Because of the current Coronavirus situation life as we know it is on pause, hundreds of events are getting cancelled and artists seem to be spending a lot of time trying to find new ways of entertaining their audience online. They are hosting various livestreams, Q&A’s, demo drop sessions and more. American DJ and producer Seth Troxler, currently based in Spain, who has made quite a name for himself over the past couple of years, with his signature mixture of Chicago house and minimal techno. Now, the multitalented artist has spoiled his fans with the release of 151 mixes on his SoundCloud, which results in more than 300 hours of music.

The collection features his work from 2007 (his first Movement set) onwards, includes sets from various clubs and festivals as well as 36 unreleased mixes, such as his sets from TV Bar in Detroit, Paris’ Rex Club, The Warehouse Project in Manchester. Next to that there are also a few back to back sets with talented artists from around the world, some of the names being Jamie Jones, Ryan Crosson, Laurent Garnier, Ricardo Villalobos and the recently reunited Visionquest. Here is what Seth Troxler says about his archives:

“There have been a lot of my mixes uploaded to the various corners of the internet over the years & I’ve also been storing a whole lot more on my drive without any intention of ever releasing them, given the current pandemic however I thought it would be nice to collate all these mixes into one mega-playlist. Most are amazing, some are ok, and some are from another world. It’s my desire that fans can find a moment that touched them on the dance floor, unlock special memories of better days long forgotten whilst creating new ones at home. I’ve always believed that DJing is something that happens in the moment and these are some of those moments that we have shared over the past 13 years. Love to you all.”

Make sure to check Seth Troxler’s mixes collection in ‘The Archive’ below: