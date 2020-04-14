Songstats: The new music analytics app from 1001Tracklists

By Lewis Partington

The team at 1001Tracklists have never been short of creative ideas. Their site is the home of electronic music tracklists from almost every set you could imagine, providing the world’s leading database for DJ set lists. For years, 1001 has been well ahead with their innovative site so it should come as no surprise that they have once again stepped up the game with something fresh. 1001Tracklists have recently launched their new app, which compiles music analytics for artists and labels based on their releases. Songstats is still pretty new but is already trusted and used by David Guetta, Nicky Romero, Don Diablo and more, plus major labels such as Spinnin’ and Armada, and there are plenty of reasons why.

Songstats is out way ahead of the curve, providing a much easier way for artists and labels to track their music and monitor how it performs on streaming sites. The simple format of an activity feed and dashboard makes the app simple to navigate, and unlocks a whole word of data and information that can display your growth as it happens. You can view the analytics for your tracks on each individual stream site, with major sites such as Spotify, Beatport, Apple Music, Shazam, and more compatible with Songstats. The app is visually very slick, with easy-to-view graphs and navigational options allowing you to work through the site with ease. Dashboards are also aesthetically pleasing, with artist and label pages showing overviews of all-time and more recent achievements for the entire catalogue. If you don’t quite have time to enter the app, then don’t worry as you’ll get notifications whenever activity occurs, and you can even download reports to access on the move. When new accomplishments come through you can’t resist the urge to share – and why would you, when it is a great way to create momentum on your releases – Songstats create custom artworks for you to post directly onto social media. Best yet, you can trial it all for free with a month on the house, before an affordable monthly price kicking in. What’s not to love? The team have even create a short YouTube video that rolls everything in to one which you can check out right here.

With a proven history of consistency through their data, it isn’t a shock that so many big names are already behind this new app from 1001Tracklists. Oskar Eichler – CEO of 1001Tracklists and Songstats – said on the app:

In today’s landscape, there are so many different sources of information for your music, and it’s difficult to know how you can use this data strategically. Songstats was born out of a desire to aggregate everything into a single app, notify you straight away on what’s most significant, and make it easy to understand the many ways in which you can take advantage of data-driven growth opportunities.

Songstats app is already available on the App Store and Google Play Store, plus on the desktop version here. There is no limit to what you can find on this app if you have music available via streaming sites, so start your free trial today to explore a new world of music analytics all in one place with Songstats.