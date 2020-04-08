Steve Aoki announces new alias and fresh new sound

By Harrison Watson 10

Only days after the release of his groundbreaking 27 track album, ‘Neon Future IV’, Steve Aoki has announced that he is hard at work developing a new alter ego, new artist name, and fresh new sound.

In a statement to Daily Star’s Wired column, the cake-throwing sensation revealed:

“I’ve been going down to my lab, my studio, and it’s interesting, I’ve been thinking differently about my process as I have had a lot of time. And I’ve been creating a new alter ego, a new artist name, and I am making a whole different sound. I’m so excited to share that with the world when it’s time.”

Unfortunately, he did not reveal any information on what his new alias will entail, or what sound he is now focussing on. Although, back in 2014, the ‘Boneless’ producer revealed that he was working on a deep house alias, which unfortunately never saw the light of day. Could this be a return of this alias?

While we wait anxiously to hear what Steve Aoki has in store for us, be sure to stream his latest album, ‘Neon Future IV’, which features a huge lineup of talent, including the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Will.i.am, Icona Pop, Sting, Slushii, Alan Walker, and Felix Jaehn, just to name a few.