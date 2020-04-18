Search

 

 

Steve Aoki
Featured, News

Steve Aoki highlights how to keep positive during the COVID-19 crisis

By
11

In an interview with Tomorrowland, Steve Aoki has advice for how you can stay positive during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With all the chaos in the world right now amidst the on-going COVID-19 crisis, it seems many people are struggling to stay positive during this time. But it seems having a structure to your day, or even week, can help you keep a positive mindset during lockdown according to American superstar DJ and producer Steve Aoki. 

Having had to halt a busy touring schedule, the 42-year-old sat down with Tomorrowland to discuss his current situation without live events and music. With no sense of when things will return to normal for him, he detailed how he is getting by day by day and even went so far as to provide some positive advice for those of us at home who may also be without work; “One of the most important things is to start your day off with a plan. Don’t just stumble into it, prepare a schedule”. With a look further ahead into the future he sees positive things coming out of the lockdown phase of the pandemic; “The more you contemplate what you want to do the next day, the more fulfilling your days will be. You’ll then see that in hindsight, the quarantine turned out to be a good thing.”

There are indeed good things on the horizon for Steve himself as he looks to work through the crisis by getting creative in the studio. Having just released “Neon Future IV” this month, he also seems set to release another album “Future Force” soon as he revealed that he was due to premiere new music form it at both Tomorrowland Winter and the Belgium edition in July.

With his latest album featuring a huge 27 tracks, it seems Steve Aoki and his daily plans are incredibly fruitful, and with his latest advice maybe you, too, can get just as productive during the Coronavirus crisis.



Tags: , , , , , ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Progressive House, Releases

EDM heavyweights Nicky Romero and Deniz Koyu have teamed up for another spellbinding track in "Destiny" featuring Alexander Tidebrink. With two of the most established names in the progressive house game bringing their creative minds together once more, "Destiny" has landed in impressive style on Protocol Recordings. As an uplifting anthem to get you through these strange times, Romero and Koyu

News

The English mega legend Fatboy Slim will be playing a free live show in Brighton for the NHS workers only to thank them for the amazing work they are displaying during these difficult times. This iconic show is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at the Brighton Centre. The National Health Service (NHS) is the public healthcare system in

Featured, News

As the pandemic brings busy touring schedules to a halt, DJs are returning to their studios to rustle up new music. That seems to be exactly case for dance music behemoth Martin Garrix as he has revealed in an interview with Tomorrowland. The young Dutchman would have been performing shows at EDC Las Vegas, Hurricane Festival and Southside Festival in the next few