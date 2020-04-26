Search

 

 

Tale Of Us
Available Now, Live Sets, Mixes, News

Tale of Us release the ‘Unity Live’ mix

By
1

Italian techno producers Tale of us are contributing and doing their bit on this worldwide fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by releasing their brand new ‘Unity Live‘ mix series project. These livestreams that will be coming out during the next weeks has already started with an exclusive Tale of Us 2-hour set that contains a great number of high-quality IDs.

The music industry has come together for positive causes during these dark coronavirus quarantine times by raising money for medical and investigation centres to battle the virus and help those sick patients battling this virus. Also, DJs and producers have been sharing and streaming live sets to cheer up their fans, as the news during these past months have been worsening. The stats with the number of deaths and new infections have been increasing every day deeply harming people’s mood, some of which have been locked in their homes for almost 3 months impotently witnessing all these tragedies.

With all these, the duo did not want to be no different taking advantage of their position to do everything they could to help. Some weeks ago, the Afterlife imprint owners, released a 31-track compilation album called ‘Unity’, with some of the finest music from various artists of the label. You can buy or stream it here. All the monies received for this will be entirely donated to Lombardia’s Coronavirus relief fund.

However, Tale of us haven’t finished here and now they have presented their next project Unity Live. In this one, ‘continuing with the spirit of togetherness by the Afterlife Unity compilation‘ the pair decided to start a series of mix sessions where different Afterlife artists will be streaming live performances from their homes or studios.

The first chapter is out now by non-other than the label owners Tale of Us live from Ibiza. Listen to their mix below:

Image Credit: Tale of Us official Press Photo






Tags: , , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Techno

While the world is fighting to contain the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, more and more DJ’s and producers are pushing forward with releasing new music and live-streaming sets from their home or re-broadcasting past performances. Tale Of Us, the Italian DJ and producer duo and owner of Afterlife Records, have now come forward with a

Events, News

Italian DJ and Producer duo Tale Of Us is touring the globe bringing their infamous melodic techno sounds to more and more people as part of their Afterlife shows. The São Paolo stop, which was planned for this Saturday, March 14th, 2020, has now been postponed due to the ongoing and developing situation around the COVID-19, referred to as the

Deep House, Events, House, Progressive House, Techno

Earlier this week, the Extrema Outdoor Belgium festival announced the full line-up for a special 10-year edition. The event is set to take place in the city of Houthalen-Helchteren from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31. Big names of the underground scene such as Adam Beyer, Richie Hawtin, Tale of Us, Solomun, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, ANNA, ARTBAT, and Amelie