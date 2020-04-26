Tale of Us release the ‘Unity Live’ mix

By Pol Torà 1

Italian techno producers Tale of us are contributing and doing their bit on this worldwide fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by releasing their brand new ‘Unity Live‘ mix series project. These livestreams that will be coming out during the next weeks has already started with an exclusive Tale of Us 2-hour set that contains a great number of high-quality IDs.

The music industry has come together for positive causes during these dark coronavirus quarantine times by raising money for medical and investigation centres to battle the virus and help those sick patients battling this virus. Also, DJs and producers have been sharing and streaming live sets to cheer up their fans, as the news during these past months have been worsening. The stats with the number of deaths and new infections have been increasing every day deeply harming people’s mood, some of which have been locked in their homes for almost 3 months impotently witnessing all these tragedies.

With all these, the duo did not want to be no different taking advantage of their position to do everything they could to help. Some weeks ago, the Afterlife imprint owners, released a 31-track compilation album called ‘Unity’, with some of the finest music from various artists of the label. You can buy or stream it here. All the monies received for this will be entirely donated to Lombardia’s Coronavirus relief fund.

However, Tale of us haven’t finished here and now they have presented their next project Unity Live. In this one, ‘continuing with the spirit of togetherness by the Afterlife Unity compilation‘ the pair decided to start a series of mix sessions where different Afterlife artists will be streaming live performances from their homes or studios.

The first chapter is out now by non-other than the label owners Tale of Us live from Ibiza. Listen to their mix below:

Image Credit: Tale of Us official Press Photo