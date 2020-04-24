Thierry Von Der Warth – Patience

By Lakshay Bhagtani 10

With most of the major festivals and parties canceled or postponed, people involved in the electronic music industry, including the fans are having a tough time dealing with the global crisis. But the producers and DJ’s across the world are certainly making our lockdown period better through their live streams and new releases. On a similar note, the renowned Belgian artist Thierry Von Der Warth has come up with a jaw-dropping future house banger called Patience that is set to trigger a much-needed outburst of energy.

Immensely popular for the way he bosses the parties with his own edits, mixtapes, remixes, and mash-ups, Thierry Von Der Warth has proved his talent and worth over and over on some of the world’s biggest festivals including Tomorrowland, Tomorrowland Winter, and Balaton Sound. So far, he has done complete justice to his extremely famous slogan #YOURPARTYDJ. The latest single Patience will surely be a glorious addition to his discography.

The mesmerizing vocals of the track perfectly set up a hypnotic vibe, that just gets better and better with time, thanks to the catchy synth sequences, a groovy baseline, and the ambient vocal chops present in the drop. Overall, the single will prove out to be a wonderful listening experience, especially for all the future house lovers out there.

Don’t forget to check out Patience here