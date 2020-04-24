Tiësto talks in-depth about Avicii in Aloe Blacc’s 24-hour tribute

To pay tribute to Avicii, Aloe Blacc put together a 24-hour stream dedicated to the late Swedish artist. Aloe and Tim collaborated in the massively successful single ‘Wake Me Up‘ and ‘SOS.’ Both singles have accumulated over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify alone. Aloe Blacc has done amazing tributes to his dear friend and collaborator in the past two years, and this 24-hour stream is nothing short of touching. One of the significant highlights from the stream was when world-renowned DJ/producer Tiësto joined in to have a conversation with Aloe Blacc.

Tiësto went in-depth regarding how he discovered the young Swede back in 2007 through his radio show ‘Club Life‘. Tim back then would send mashups and bootlegs according to Tijs. It was not until 2008 where he finally met in person the Swede bedroom-producer at a Miike Snow concert where Swedish House Mafia, Galantis, and Otto Knows where also in attendance (pretty awesome huh?). In addition, Aloe Blacc and Tiësto opened a can of worms in the conversation, Ultra Music Festival 2013, where the Dutch star played afterward Avicii.

Undoubtedly, we were all in awe when Avicii took the stage to debut his ‘True‘ album live. It was a bittersweet reaction from the fans, and now the two artists give a behind the scenes perspective. Aloe Blacc stated (regarding the performance):

“It was an interesting moment, I don’t know if the audience was ready for what we did…It felt strange when I was on stage.”

Tiësto went on to add:

“People don’t realize, if you have so many negative comments coming at you, it hurts you as a person… I think Tim definitely got heartbroken by what he thought was brilliant.”

Aloe and Tijs go further in-depth about the performance and how people’s reactions affect one’s mental health. The interview highlights Tiësto’s close friendship with Tim, their time together at Ibiza in the summer of 2009, his remix for ‘Tough Love‘, the emotional Tomorrowland tribute, and two unreleased songs he collaborated with Avicii. One of them being just the two of them, and the second one being a collaboration between Tiësto, Avicii, and Sebastian Ingrosso. Unfortunately, these will not see the light of day as, according to Tijs, are unreleasable.

Make sure to check out the full interview down below as it will bring joy, sadness, and overwhelming emotions:

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/598131266